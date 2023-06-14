ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said that Ethan Hunter, a teen accused of leading police on three high-speed chases in eight days, is now behind bars.

APD said Hunter took off in a stolen Jeep last month after officers tried to pull him over in southeast Albuquerque. Police had been tailing Hunter for six hours because the car matched one involved in two high-speed chases in Las Vegas, New Mexico after Hunter allegedly fired shots at a mortuary. Both of those chases were called off for safety reasons but the run-in with Albuquerque police ended with Hunter in cuffs.

There was another high-speed chase on residential streets before Hunter crashed into a gate near Central and Tramway and took off running into the Foothills armed with a handgun. A dozen officers pursued him through the brush. After they caught to him, he refused to walk and forced officers to carry him up the hill.

This week, a Bernalillo County judge ruled not to keep Hunter at the Metropolitan Detention Center and said it’s up to Las Vegas courts to decide whether Hunter should be held since he would be living with family there if released. “I think that he’s more of a danger in San Miguel County, the officers know who he is,” said Judge Baca-Miller. According to her, the 18-year-old has not been in any legal trouble until now even as a juvenile.

Hunter was released on bond in San Miguel County but court records show a judge is set to reconsider that decision this week.