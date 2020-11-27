VIDEO: Taos County deputy charged with assault and DWI; Tased by own colleagues

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Evading law enforcement, getting tased, and slapped with multiple charges. You would think this is someone who’s used to getting into trouble with the law, but the suspect at hand is a Taos County deputy.

It was last month when Taos County Sheriff’s deputies showed up to a house, after getting a call that a man and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight. That man happened to be one of their own, Taos County Deputy Lorenzo Sanchez.

Denying have any involvement in being the instigator, cell phone video Sanchez’s girlfriend took told a different story. It showed Sanchez in his Taos County unit, chasing his girlfriend back to her home, and hitting her car with his unit.

Questioning Sanchez, the deputies on scene had a hard time believing him and tried to perform a sobriety test. Unable to finish the test because of a bad leg, they had every reason to believe he was driving drunk and tried to arrest him.

Sanchez refused to comply and things turned for the worst when he got into a fight with his co-worker, ending with him getting tased. Through all of this, his co-workers still want him to know they still care.

Sanchez resigned the next morning following the incident. He did not respond to our request for comment. Sanchez has been slapped with ten charges from the incident, four of them are felonies, including aggravated assault and battery on an officer.

