Video: Suspect tied to Albuquerque murder leads police on chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person suspected in a man’s murder last month took police on a wild chase. He was cuffed to a police car after being caught but managed to escape. Now, they’re still trying to identify him and catch him again.

On Thursday, October 24, a State Police officer was traveling through Albuquerque when a black Hyundai passed him. Driving erratically, the driver ran multiple stop signs. On the third stop sign, he merged into traffic southbound on Louisiana.

The officer attempted to stop him, but the driver kept going. The officer tried to stop him again, but that still didn’t stop the driver, so the chase continued.

The driver sped down Louisiana towards the fairgrounds, driving in the middle lane, weaving in and out of traffic. Quickly after, the officer spotted the SUV veering off into a driveway.

The officer cuffed him to the front-end of his unit when the passengers in the SUV then took off. When the officer when to catch them, the suspect used a key to unlock the cuffs and took off.

Police say the teen and the black SUV are suspected in the murder of a man on October 23, behind the Big Lots on San Mateo. They released photos of the Hyundai and the driver in hopes of identifying him.

After getting away, officers attempted to locate the driver and his passengers, but never found them.

Nathan Salcado was murdered on Acoma SE on October 23. That’s a few blocks away from the Big Lots on Zuni Road. Police are asking if you know who the suspect is, please call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.