ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrived at a scene at Van Buren Middle School in June and handcuffed Anita Ruiz who was suspected of driving and crashing a stolen truck. A witness told the officer what he saw, “So she was driving, hauling a** and she f***ing got out of control and slammed into the fence.”

The witness said she wasn’t alone and that a man also got out of the truck. The officer notified other officers and tried to get more information from Ruiz.

Officer: “Quick, for everyone’s safety, the guy that ran from the truck. what’s his name? ‘Cause he ran towards the school. Somebody said that he had a gun”

Ruiz: “Nobody was in the truck.”

Officer: “So I have a witness that says some guy jumped out of the truck wearing a white shirt, black pants.”

Ruiz: “Yeah I wasn’t in the truck.”

Officer: “Listen to me, where did he go? Because they’re saying…”

Ruiz: “He almost hit me in the truck. He took off that way. I wasn’t even in the truck.”

The officer informed Ruiz she was being detained and read her Miranda Rights. The other officers entered the middle school to search for the second suspect but that search came up empty. A second suspect was never found.

Ruiz was released on her own recognizance the following day. She’s facing numerous charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing. She is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.