ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released dash camera video shows a New Mexico State Police officer using his patrol car to stop a driver accused of driving the wrong-way on the freeway in Albuquerque. The stop happened early Thursday morning on I-40 near Juan Tabo.

New Mexico State Police says an officer spotted the life-threatening situation while on patrol around 1:35 a.m. The officer was driving in the eastbound traffic lanes when he saw the headlights of a truck driving the wrong-way, westbound, toward the officer’s patrol unit.

According to a news release, NMSP officer Raymundo Lujan III turned his lights and sirens on, but the driver didn’t stop going the wrong way. The officer chased after the suspect’s truck in his patrol unit, then attempting a pit maneuver to get the truck to stop.

Dash camera video provided by New Mexico State Police shows the truck stopped in the shoulder of the road shortly after the officer’s patrol car started hitting the truck’s backend. The driver, Josh Greenling, 41 Albuquerque was taken into custody.

Police body camera videos shows Greenling admitted to drinking alcohol and taking prescription medications. NMSP says he eventually blew a .23 on a breathalyzer. Greenling is facing charges including DWI, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and refusing to stop for a police officer.

New Mexico has felt the effects of two deadly wrong-way crashes in the region this month. On March 2, a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas fire fighter were killed during a high-speed police chase on I-25 near Santa Fe. On March 16, a 13-year old driving a truck crashed into a van carrying Hobbs’ University of the Southwest golf team. Nine people died in that crash.