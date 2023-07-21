RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released hours of video Friday night showing a clearly chaotic scene in May after a shooting in Red River left three people dead and five injured during the town’s annual motorcycle rally.

Dozens of State Police officers quickly swarmed downtown Red River looking for a shooter. People passed by with their hands amid Memorial Day weekend festivities with thousands gathered for the annual motorcycle rally.

Officers went bar to bar combing each place, talking to witnesses, and trying to piece together what had happened. Large crowds and at times, officers, left confused and frazzled. It would become a massive crime scene after three people were killed and five others injured.

Police shut down the rally and learned the shooting was between two motorcycle gangs. Jacob Castillo was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting but the charges were dropped last month. Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing and the charges could be refiled if new information comes to light.