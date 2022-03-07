GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman accused of making up a kidnapping and causing a chase that ended in a deadly crash, has a long history of criminal activity and of lying to law enforcement. Court documents she’s been accused of shoplifting, having stolen cars, and lying to police, giving fake names and fake stores.

New video obtained by KRQE shows in September, Jaramillo led police on a wrong-way chase and gave the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office a story that was eerily similar to what she told Santa Fe Police last week.

In September, deputies responded to a call after a driver drove into a fence and then drove off. When they caught up to the driver, later identified as Jeannine Jaramillo, she kept driving. She led multiple agencies on a wrong-way chase before law enforcement called it off.

When they later caught up with Jaramillo, she told them she was being forced to drive.

“Apparently, this David Lopez, she doesn’t have a date of birth on him, she’s known him for three months, had a knife to her throat and telling her to keep going, keep going, keep going, I never saw anybody else besides her in the vehicle,” said one deputy in body camera footage from their interview with Jaramillo.

She claimed her kidnapper was hiding on the floor of the passenger seat with a knife. “Then he got up and he put it to my neck and he told me… he told me that he was going to kill me if I tried to stop again. Because I was trying, I was trying to stop, sir,” said Jaramillo in the body camera video.

The deputies questioned her story. “So, how could he be holding a knife to your neck keeping you from stopping if he’s down on the floorboard of the vehicle,” asked one deputy in the interview.

“I got behind her, I didn’t see no one else in the vehicle. At all,” said another deputy. Jaramillo also claimed her kidnapper ran from the scene and gave a similar story and suspect description as the one she gave Santa Fe Police last week, saying her kidnapper was wearing a red shirt and black jeans.

Video also shows Jaramillo telling deputies that she was held for days without water and just like she told police last week, that her kidnapper beat her.

The car Jaramillo was driving that day was stolen. For that incident, she was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and possession of meth, which deputies said they found in the car.

The charges were dismissed later that month, until now. Barbara Romo, the District Attorney for the 13th Judicial District, said they did not have enough to support the drug charge. She says she asked law enforcement to refile charges before the deadly crash in Santa Fe.

“The timing of when the law enforcement decided to refile, you’d have to ask them why this decision was made. We sent an email to them, the first one was in December, the second one was the second of February asking them to refile,” said Romo.

Cibola County Sheriff, Tony Mace, said the charges were dropped because Jaramillo didn’t have a pretrial detention hearing within 10 days of being detained. But, he said his office didn’t learn the charges were dropped until December.

Sheriff Mace said they had every intention to refile since learning of the dismissed charges and that Romo gave them a deadline of March 9th. He said no one could’ve predicted what Jaramillo did before then. He said his office is refiling the same charges and paperwork as the first time around.