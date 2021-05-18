Video shows what led up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments before the deadly officer-involved shooting in Roswell. It started last month when Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to pull 22-year-old Victor Barron over.

Story continues below

Related Coverage:

Barron took off, likely because his probation had recently been revoked following a string of auto-theft crimes related to one in Albuquerque and a high-profile case out of Roswell. In May 2020, Barron stole a pickup truck and led officers on a chase then set off an explosion that injured someone after crashing into a gas station in Roswell. He was arrested with fresh burns.

A year later, New Mexico State Police say Barron was back to his old tricks avoiding two spike strips before getting out of his car and taking off on foot. NMSP and Roswell Police officers, on the scene that night said during the chase, Barron turned around and pointed a handgun at RPD Officer Danny Flott’s face, in response, Flott fired.

Another Roswell Police officer and deputy also fired, Barron then fell to the ground. Barron was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died of his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting but the three who fired were visibly shaken. NMSP is investigating the shooting, once that’s complete it will be forwarded to the district attorney for review. Roswell Police officers involved are now back on patrol.