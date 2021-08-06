Video shows what led to police shootout with APD bait car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the shootout after a car thief hopped into an Albuquerque Police Department bait car. Police say when the thief got in the vehicle, they watched a live stream of him driving through the heights.

Police remotely disabled the car when they saw the driver had a handgun. That’s when he turned around and opened fire on a patrol car, barely missing the officers inside.

This happened last month after police say Dalton Cunningham took off in a department bait car, near Central and Louisiana. The department stopped the car near Osuna and San Mateo. Once Cunningham opened fire, APD says officers fired back through their own windows, hitting him in the chin. Cunningham took off running through a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested.

Cunningham is charged with car theft, aggravated assault on a police officer, and being a felon with a gun. The 26-year-old has a long criminal history. A judge ruled he should be kept behind bars until trial. APD says the two officers who fired at Cunningham have not been involved in any prior shootings.