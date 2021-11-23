Video shows thief threaten Walmart employee with pepper spray

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are searching for a brazen thief who was caught on camera using pepper spray to make her getaway. Surveillance video from Walmart earlier this month shows an unidentified man and woman with pink hair walking in just after 9 p.m.

Minutes later, the video shows them leaving with a shopping car full of unpaid goods valued at approximately $1,000. When an employee steps in to stop them, the woman pulls out pepper spray and threatens him. The couple was then able to get away.

Now, police are asking for your help. If you recognize either of them call Los Lunas Police at 505-839-7751 or anonymous tips can be submitted through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app (enter access code: loslunaspd).

