Video shows thief stealing from Green Jeans restaurant

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A restaurant owner at Green Jeans Farmery is left searching for answers after their safe was stolen. The thief is seen wearing a white sweatshirt walking to the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Kup in Green Jeans around 5:30 a.m. on Monday and stealing the small safe full of money along with other items.

Story Continues Below

Another angle shows the thief wheeling the box out on top of a trash can. The owners say this is a big hit to their employees. “It’s sad for us as a company but even worse for our staff members who worked really hard for their tips because everything was in that safe and they were supposed to get their tips that Monday,” said Trang Nguyen.

Nguyen says he hopes to reimburse their employees. Since the break-in, the owner of Green Jeans says they’ve added more security cameras inside the building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES