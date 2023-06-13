ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors tried to keep James Rodriguez behind bars until trial after he was accused of helping a killer, calling him a danger to society, but a judge let him out.

In February, just after 9 p.m. on a Friday, police arrive at a horrendous scene eat of Louisiana and Menaul. A woman had been hit and killed after the driver of the Dodge Ram went flying up onto the sidewalk.

Witnesses pulled over to help. However, it was too late for the victim Kathryn Christensen. Witnesses also point police to the driver and tell them Rodriguez has been trying to start his truck to take off.

Following the trail of debris and truck parts, officers find Rodriguez stopped a block away in a parking lot. Slurring and unsteady, the 21-year-old keeps mumbling.

Officer: “Step out of the car.”

Rodriguez mumbles.

Officer: “Put your hand behind your back brother.”

Rodriguez would have a .19 blood alcohol level, almost two and a half times the legal limit. His pockets and his truck was also filled with loose one-dollar bills.

A full hour after the crash, he’s still slurring his words. Surveillance video captured him veering onto the sidewalk. You can also see he took out a pole, a fire hydrant and power through bushes and signs before coming to a stop.

Before Rodriguez is hauled off to jail, he denied he did anything wrong. A judge ruled Rodriguez will stay behind bars while he awaits trial for vehicular homicide by DWI, which carries up to 15 years in prison. He is also awaiting trial for tampering with evidence, accused of disposing of a gun used in a murder.

The DA’s office argued last year he should stay in jail because that crime shows he’s a danger to society. Judge Courtney Weaks ruled prosecutors didn’t make a compelling enough case and released Rodriguez with a long list of rules including the understanding he wouldn’t drink or leave his house after 9 p.m.