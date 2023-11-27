ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A security guard is accused of impersonating a police officer after picking the wrong person, to try and pull over on the interstate. A newly obtained video shows how the man tried to justify pulling over a New Mexico State Police captain.

NMSP Officer 2: He literally pulled over a captain?

NMSP Officer 1: No. Well, he was trying to.

State police were called to assist a captain on November 4 who reported someone trying to pull him over on I-40. “He turns on all of his lights – blues in the front, reds in the back – just trying to control traffic and act like a cop,” said the NMSP captain. But something felt off.

NMSP Captain: I go to move over, because I thought maybe BCSO and once I go to pull over. He turns them all off. I was like, ‘okay, this is *******.”

State police talked with Ronald Portillo. The man claimed the captain never identified himself. Then became argumentative over the captain’s badge.

Portillo: Well, you should have showed it, right?

NMSP Captain: It was in my truck.

Portillo: Well, I told you to show it in your truck. You’re on private property right now.

NMSP Officer: Can I see your driver’s license sir?

Portillo: I’m not giving you my ID. You have that. I’m in charge of this right now.

Officers tried to place Portillo into custody. Once detained, Portillo has an explanation for what he was doing. “We go to Central and Eubank and we just run all those all the way down the hill. I didn’t light him up. I didn’t do anything because that’s against the law to pose as an officer. I’m a PPO for the state. I work for this private company and we’re cleaning house here,” Portillo says.

The captain went over to discuss the incident with the guard, who remained defiant.

NMSP Captain: So do you understand who I am?

Portillo: Now, once you showed me your badge.

NMSP Captain: Who am I?

Portillo: Well, your state police now. But you didn’t show that prior.

NMSP Captain: I did.

Portillo: So we’re good?

Portillo was given a misdemeanor citation for impersonating an officer and released. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on December 7. If found guilty, he faces up to a year behind bars and a fine of up to$2,000.