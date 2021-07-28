Video shows San Juan deputies arresting thief that stole car with a baby inside

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A happy ending to what could have been a very bad one. A suspect stole a car and a baby. Lapel video from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department shows how deputies were able to get the child to safety.

It happened on July 16. Deputies on patrol get a call about a stolen SUV with a baby still inside, taken from a Safeway store in Aztec. It wasn’t long before Deputy Sandefer spotted it on a country road and started to pursue it.

The driver quickly turned into a neighborhood and into the driveway of a home. “Hey put your hands up out of the vehicle right now. I have contact with one coming out of the vehicle with hands up,” the deputy told the suspect.

The deputy waits for backup. He orders the suspect to slowly back up to his vehicle with his hands up and get down on his knees. When other deputies arrive they get the suspect into custody and quickly run to go check on the child, who was just fine.

Deputies pat Deputy Sandefer on the back for a job well done. Deputies get the child out and get him to safety. The baby is a five-month-old boy. These deputies are thankful it was a good day and a happy ending.

The alleged car thief has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and aggravated DWI. He’s identified as 26-year-old Keandre Kay.

Deputies believe he was drunk and high at the time of the theft. While he initially claimed a man in the Safeway parking lot asked him to take the child to the hospital, he later changed his story. Investigators say the case has been referred to CYFD because the child was left unattended by the mother in the vehicle while running.