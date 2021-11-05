Video shows robbery suspect run from Santa Fe Police

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an armed robbery suspect trying everything to run from Santa Fe Police. Police were called to the Home Depot on Cerrillos Road last month after a man stole items from the store.

Officer: “Hey man. Stop right there. What’s your name?”

Calabaza: “Aldrick.”

Officer: “What’s that?”

Calabaza: “Aldrick.”

Officer: “Aldrick, put your hands behind your back.”

Officer: “292, foot pursuit. 292, foot pursuit. It’s gonna be that male.”

When security tried to stop the suspect, later identified as Aldrick Calabaza, he flashed a machete. A short time later, Calabaza was stopped just down the road outside a CVS. When police tried to talk to him he took off leading police on a foot chase.

About ten minutes later, officers found him running across a busy road. Police say they found a machete on Calabaza when he was arrested. He’s charged with armed robbery.