Video shows police chasing man involved in head-on crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the Albuquerque 20-year-old who can’t seem to stay out of trouble get arrested again.

Lapel video shows state police chasing Matthew Nieto along I-40 before he crashed into another car near Eubank and Lomas; that’s when he took off.

“I’m going to tase you,” said the State Police officer when he finally caught Nieto with help from a good samaritan. “I’m going tase you. Get on the ground.”

Nieto was later arrested, and this wasn’t the first time. He was one of three people involved in a carjacking that led to a deadly crash in 2017 and was put on probation.

Then, he got probation for an armed robbery case in 2018. He was arrested again this past summer, accused of choking his girlfriend. Those charges were dropped.

Nieto is still in jail and will be arraigned later this week.

The driver of the car Nieto hit in the crash was not injured. Now that he’s violated his probation, Nieto may have to serve serious time for the homicide by vehicle and robbery cases.

