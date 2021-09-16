Video shows police chase with 12-year-old behind the wheel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico sheriff’s department has released video showing the chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen SUV. It was a wild ride and deputies couldn’t believe their eyes when they realized who was behind the wheel.

Deputy dashcam captures a while turn as the driver fishtails nearly losing control in a dirt lot. Police say a 12-year-old boy was behind the wheel and video shows him careening onto I-25 in Las Cruces. A witness, T.J. Burks was one of many people in Las Cruces who called 911 last Sunday reporting the out-of-control underage driver.

“We had merged on and then last second this car decides to just swerve over and get on and they almost hit us and they almost hit the little concrete barrier. So I was like ‘oh my gosh, what is happening?’ I kind of moved out of the way, they almost hit another car,” said Burks.

The chase which reached speeds of 80 mph finally came to an end with a serious crash. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says the 12-year-old eventually drove the wrong way on a frontage road and hit a woman head-on. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police then arrested the 12-year-old who allegedly had ammunition in his pockets but he wasn’t the only kid in the car. The sheriff says three other passengers ages 12 to 17 were also arrested. The sheriff says the 12-year-old driver briefly stopped and all his passengers tried to make a run for it, someone even tossing a gun out of the stolen SUV.

The boy faces charges for the chase and for the stolen SUV. They say the boy also had an active felony burglary warrant for the burglary of another vehicle.