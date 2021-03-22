Video shows police chase from Roswell to Vaughn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the extreme lengths a man and a woman went to, to get away from police in southern New Mexico. It started early last month in Roswell when police went after a car matching the description of a drive-by shooting suspect a day earlier at Farmers Country Market.

As police tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Antonio Romero, he took off. That’s when Chavez County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police were called in. Romero drove out of Roswell on to 285, driving at speeds of more than 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end about 90 miles away, right outside Vaughn when stop sticks were deployed and Romero crashed.

Romero and his passenger were able to get out of the care themselves but officials say one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.