Video shows moments man shoots at BCSO deputy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver tailing a Bernalillo County deputy last month was just begging to be pulled over. In a turn of events, it was the deputy who tried to get away when the suspect opened fire.

A terrifying close call for a Bernalillo County deputy on May 27. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Dunn started following Deputy Katherine Harris at I-40 and Coors, even cutting her off at times.

The deputy got onto I-25 and exited onto Gibson to try and lose him but Dunn tried to follow and nearly plows into another car. As the deputy exists that’s when BCSO says Dunn opened fire hitting the deputy’s patrol car several times.

Deputies were waiting for Dunn at the Sunport exit but he was able to get away. Later that night, deputies tried to pull over a truck they thought was Dunn but it turns out it wasn’t. BCSO says two days later, Dunn actually reported his own truck stolen but he couldn’t tell deputies where or exactly how it happened. Deputies knew they had their guy and Dunn was taken into custody.

Dunn admitted to being high when it happened. He’s facing charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer.