Video shows moments Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Video of a New Mexico police officer shows her being stopped for DWI but she does something while pulling over on I-25, that’s mind-boggling, especially for a cop.

When Las Cruces Police Officer Lourdes Hernandez was pulled over on I-25, in September, the first thing she tells the New Mexico State Police officer is that she has her duty weapon in the car with her, explaining she works for LCPD. She was pulled over in the middle of the night, in her personal car for speeding on I-25.

When pulling over, Hernandez made a big mistake, parking her car in the traffic lane. She tells the officer she didn’t know he was trying to pull her over but he doesn’t accept that excuse. The officer told Hernandez, she should have known better, than to stop in traffic that way.

Hernandez explains she’s coming from seeing her boyfriend in El Paso, and the officer asks her if she’s been drinking. Hernandez denies having any alcohol that night and refuses to do a field sobriety test. After he puts Hernandez in the back of a squad car, a State Police officer broke the news to Hernandez’s supervisor at the LCPD that she was arrested.

Hernandez refused to take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer so she was charged with aggravated DWI. She’s also charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon for driving drunk with a gun in the car. She’s currently on suspension.

