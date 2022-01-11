Video shows moments jail escapee opens fire on Farmington police officer

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows just how quickly the situation escalated when a Farmington police officer came face to face with a man who broke out of a county jail. Video shows just ten seconds pass from the time Farmington Police Officer, Joseph Barreto, walks up to escaped inmate, 22-year-old Elias Buck, and his girlfriend, to when Buck starts shooting.

On Friday, police were searching for a drunk driver in the Main Street area. Officer Barreto told Buck he was being detained — Buck shot multiple times hitting him in the arm. Barreto returned fire but Buck got away. Barreto is now recovering at home. Farmington Police are still searching for Buck.

He was originally behind bars facing car theft charges but escaped from the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office in late December. The sheriff’s office says Buck has said he will “not go back to jail” and that he is very dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for reliable information leading to Buck’s arrest.