Video shows moments before student’s arrest

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows some of the moments leading up to the arrest of a Santa Fe High School student bringing a gun to school.

18-year-old Ezekiel Montoya paces a school hallway while on his phone last month. Police say he threatened to shoot another student.

Moments later, Montoya speeds away in his pick-up truck. Officers later caught up with Montoya where they found a gun underneath his front seat.

Montoya was arrested and charged with trespassing and carrying a deadly weapon on school premises.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞