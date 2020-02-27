Video shows moments before student’s arrest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows some of the moments leading up to the arrest of a Santa Fe High School student bringing a gun to school.

18-year-old Ezekiel Montoya paces a school hallway while on his phone last month. Police say he threatened to shoot another student.

Moments later, Montoya speeds away in his pick-up truck. Officers later caught up with Montoya where they found a gun underneath his front seat.

Montoya was arrested and charged with trespassing and carrying a deadly weapon on school premises.