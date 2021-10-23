Video shows moments before Chaves County deputies shoot armed man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video is showing the moments Chaves County deputies opened fire on an armed man in an alleyway. It started when a woman in southwest Roswell called 911 back in July, reporting a man named Craig Heinzen was on his way to shoot her and her children.

When deputies and Roswell police officers arrived, they found Heinzen in an alley. They say he was armed with a rifle and a handgun. Video shows him walking toward them as they repeatedly commanded him to put the guns down.

At one point, he appeared to load the rifle before pointing it at deputies. That’s when they opened fire. Heinzen was killed.

The sheriff’s office says he had a history of drugs and arrests for violent behavior.

