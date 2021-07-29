Video shows moments after NM man stabs mother

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico man stabbed his mother to death before being shot and killed by a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy earlier this month. Deputies tried to save both of them.

On July 7, Santa Fe County deputies rushed to a Tesuque home after a family member reported 45-year-old Edward Daniel Santana was stabbing his mother, 67-year-old Delia Cervantes. Deputies found Cervantes outside the home and carried her out toward the road, paramedics got there minutes later.

Meanwhile, other deputies tried to get Santana to come out of the home but once he did, it’s clear Santana was very troubled. Deputies saw Santana standing on the patio covered in blood, stabbing himself in the neck with glass from a broken bottle.

Santana then picked up a wooden fence post off the ground, walked towards the officers while yelling, “just kill me.” Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies kept yelling at Santana to stop but he didn’t and as he raised the wooden fence post over his head, then deputies fired their tasers and gun, almost simultaneously.

Deputies then moved in to try and help but Santana died on the scene and his mother later died at a Santa Fe hospital. It’s not known what led up to the stabbing. Santana’s only arrest in the state was on allegations of child abuse back in 2013, though those charges were dismissed.