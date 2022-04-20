ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what first responders were up against when they arrived at a school bus full of kids that overturned after a crash with a speeding driver. The bus driver tells officers that she only had a split second to respond when a car slammed into the bus.

Parents searched for their kids while first responders looked to take care of the most seriously injured. The driver, Mario Perez, escaped serious injury but two of the kids suffered broken bones, including a broken femur and the other a broken pelvis.

Perez is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm which carries up to six years in prison. He is not allowed to drive while he awaits trial.