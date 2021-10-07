Video shows moment man blows through DWI checkpoint while fleeing police

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A dramatic scene at a DWI checkpoint, as a suspected drunk driver made a U-turn to avoid it, and then came back around and blew right through it. The whole ordeal ended when he crashed into a family’s car. Police say the driver already has three DWIs.

A New Mexico State Police officer was working a DWI checkpoint on State Road 63 near Pecos when he saw Rodriguez approach the checkpoint and then make a U-turn. The officer followed Rodriguez, noticed he was swerving, once the officer hit his lights and sirens, Rodriguez turned around and headed back in the direction of the checkpoint.

As Rodriguez gets closer to the checkpoint, the officer advises his fellow officers to deploy spike strips. Moments after his tires were deflated by the spike strip, Rodriguez slams into an SUV. Officers were able to put Rodriguez in handcuffs and took him to the station where he refused to take a sobriety test and said he was incompetent.

The family, in the car Rodriguez crashed, into suffered minor injuries but were expected to be okay. Rodriguez is facing eleven charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, for racing through that checkpoint, aggravated DWI and for leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries.