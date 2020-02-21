Video shows man steal phone on ART bus, run off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man riding an ART bus left empty-handed after he said someone sitting by him grabbed his iPhone and took off. A trip on the ART bus didn’t go according to plan.

“I like riding the ART bus but now I don’t feel safe,” Bryon Writesman said. All Writesman and Erika Poindexter wanted was a ride to lunch. Instead, Writesman said he got his phone stolen.

“It is scary to think there are people on the bus who are waiting to rob you,” Poindexter said.

The two were riding the bus earlier this month. When it stopped near Old Coors, Writesman said the man sitting near them snatched his phone right out of his hands and took off.

“Of course I am like, ‘Oh my God, he took my phone,'” Writesman said.

“My assistant is yelling that his phone got stolen,” Poindexter said. “No one moves. It is only us. The bus driver does not do anything and I have to pursue him.” The two follow the man off the bus. They said he ran down Old Coors and into the mesa before police arrived.

“I feel victimized, absolutely,” Writesman said. Writesman never got his phone back, and the two wonder where bus security was during the incident.

“I would tell any citizen riding ART to be fairly vigilant of those around them while they are riding because they may end up only being able to count on themselves if something bad happens,” Poindexter said.

Writesman said he has filed a claim with the city. The city said it is reviewing the incident.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the responding officer did not witness the crime but police watched the security video the next day. Since then, there has been a summons issued for the suspect, 24-year-old Jachan Villafuerte.

He will have to appear in court next month to answer to his larceny charge.