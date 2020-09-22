Video shows man steal patio tents from Espanola restaurant

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, now thieves have made things even more challenging for one New Mexico restaurant just trying to stay afloat.

Early Tuesday morning, security cameras captured a man taking off with a tent from Espanola restaurant La Fonda Del Sol. “It’s very frustrating. We are trying to accommodate customers so they can come and support us and we can have a space comfortable for them and this is making it a little harder,” said Manager Karina Rascon.

The family-owned business opened its doors in January, then was forced to close in March. Manager Karina Rascon says it was a struggle to make ends meet. “We came through customers were still ordering to go when we weren’t able to feed them indoors or outdoors so that’s what kept us alive,” Rascon says.

Now that they are allowed to serve customers in person, they put out three tents on their patio to supplement the 25% indoor capacity. “It was so hot the weather was so hot it was right in July so my brother, the owner of the restaurant purchased some tents so we could an outdoor more comfortable for customers,” Rascon says.

Rascon says this is the third week in a row a tent has been taken. She says they don’t recognize the man in the video. “It’s just probably easy access for them that’s what it is. These people won’t stop at nothing I’m thinking,” Rascon says.

They’re just hoping the missing tents won’t deter customers. “Just hoping that it’s not too too hot because now that we don’t have tents, it’s going to be a little challenging,” Rascon says. Rascon also says they’re working to replace all three tents. They also hope someone in the community can identify the thieves.

