Video shows man appearing to fail breath tests following ART arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police caught a man they say was driving drunk in the ART lanes. The Albuquerque Police Department says 20-year-old Jorge Garcia Rodriguez was weaving in and out of the bus route near Central and Univesity last month.

Police say he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and failed sobriety tests.

Officer: “Stopped again. Whatever you’re doing with your tongue, stop putting your tongue in front of it okay?”

Officer: “I’m going to tell you something, okay? I can’t force you to take our tests, but if you refuse, you’re going to lose your New Mexico driver’s license.”

Garcia Rodgriguez reportedly blew twice the legal limit and was charged with aggravated DWI and failure to maintain a traffic lane.