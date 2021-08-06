Video shows July 4th officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police caught up with a man they had been looking for nearly a week, but when they did, they say the man opened fire on them. Police shot back.

It all started on the 4th of July when NMSP said 40-year-old Jaime Bravo was waving a gun around the Rail Runner tracks and Highway 599. Officers caught up with him after spotting him at the end of a road. In the video, he points a gun at officers. Police ran over a fence trying to catch him. Police said Bravo fired at least one round at them. “The subject is actively shooting at us,” Officer Luis Mendez said in the police video.

The two officers on the scene take turns firing back. Police said officers hit Bravo at least once and found a gun near him when they were trying to get him medical help.

It wasn’t until after police shot Bravo that they realized he was the same man they had been trying to find for walking near the shoulder of I-25 five days prior. Police said he backpedaled into traffic and pointed a pistol at police before getting away.

This time, Bravo was arrested. Bravo is facing several charges in both incidents including aggravated assault on a peace officer. He does have a criminal history that includes charges of arson and false imprisonment. The state’s motion for preventative detention was granted, and he is currently being held without bond.