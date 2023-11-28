ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has recently obtained surveillance video of the recent incident at Coronado Center on Black Friday, where 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya is accused of firing a gun toward the mall.

The video shows Montoya chasing someone and exiting the building before firing a shot towards the mall. After the shot was fired, the video shows crowds of people running out of the center not knowing what was happening.

The Albuquerque Police Department, including Chief Harold Medina, held a news conference on Tuesday about the shot fired. Commander Kyle Hartsock said the mall sign on the building was hit by a bullet. Montoya took off after firing the gun. He later turned himself into authorities on Sunday evening.

Watch the full news conference below:

The Albuquerque Police Department believes Montoya was fighting with another juvenile over a dispute that started on social media, and pulled out the gun when the two got into a physical altercation at the mall. The juveniles all appeared to be high school students, APD said at the news conference.

A gun was found in the bushes near the mall and APD is investigating it to see if the gun was the same one fired at the mall. Montoya was scheduled for a detention hearing in juvenile court on Tuesday afternoon.