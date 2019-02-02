Video shows end of high-speed chase and officer involved shooting

New video shows how New Mexico police finally ended a high-speed chase and stopped a suspected car thief who they had already shot at.

On Wednesday morning, Border Patrol Agents tried to stop a stolen car at a checkpoint near Las Cruces but the car took off before they could.

Agents say they then started chasing the car and called state police for backup.

Police say 37-year-old Lewis Delgado was driving the car.

Police say Delgado was driving the wrong way on I-25 and after Delgado had avoided several spike strips, a State Police Officer fired his rifle.

While Delgado was not hit, he did finally run over a spike strip, losing control of the car and crashing on I-25.

Inside the car, officers say they found meth and say Delgado was driving while high.

Delgado is facing DWI, aggravated fleeing and drug charges. Delgado has a lengthy criminal history. This is the fourth time he's been arrested for DWI.

State Police have not yet said what exactly prompted the officer to fire his rifle.