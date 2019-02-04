Video shows DWI attorney's arrest for drunk driving Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - He's a high-profile DWI lawyer who tried who tried to talk his way out of a DWI arrest, but the more he talked, the more officers suspected he was drunk.

"I wasn't driving DWI," David Serna told officers.

He's a well-known defense attorney in Albuquerque who represented Levi Chavez, the one-time Albuquerque cop acquitted of murdering his wife.

Last week, David Serna made headlines again.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer working overtime at the Whole Foods on Carlisle spotted the 65-year-old getting into his Mini Cooper. The officer stopped to talk with Serna and determined he was too drunk to drive, so he called him an Uber.

Officer: "Why did you decide to come back and pick your car up?" Instead of going home, Serna had the Uber driver take him back to his car about 10 minutes later.

Officer: "He already called you an Uber but you decided to drink and drive, okay?"

Serna: "Excuse me, you're Officer who?" Serna answered. Serna got out of the drivers' seat to take field sobriety tests but insisted he needed his cane.

Officer: "You were walking earlier without the cane, right?"

Serna: "Yeah, but those weren't tests." Serna then professed he knows a thing or two about DWI.

Serna: "I'm a defense...I'm a defense attorney."

Officer: "Then you should drive when you drink."

Serna: "Well, I'm well under the limit." For a few minutes, Serna argued with officers.

Officer: "David, just do what he's trying to tell you. Then you guys could talk afterward."

Serna: "Okay, but in my experience letters are not done, numbers are done backwards."

Finally, when the officer asked him to count backward from 68 to 39, he didn't make it too far. Serna: "56, 54, 53, 54, 53..."

According to the police citation, Serna blew a .12. Well above the legal limit. Online court records also show Serna was convicted of DWI a few decades ago.