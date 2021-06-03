Video shows different angle of man throwing punch at sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New video shows the moment a man is accused of throwing a punch at Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales. Gonzales’ mayor campaign released video from a speech that happened Tuesday at the Revel Entertainment Center.

The video shows a drone carry a sex toy flying near the sheriff. It also shows Revel’s owner reach for the drone. At the same time, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say Kalen Dreyer tries to grab it.

While Dreyer tries to grab the drone, he also starts swinging his fist at Gonzales, hitting hitting him in the hands before he is tackled and arrested. Dreyer is now charged with battery and resisting an officer.