Video shows burglary suspect torch stolen truck, police shooting

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released police body camera video shows how a burglary investigation near Socorro lead to the suspect crashing a stolen truck and setting it on fire before police shot him. The suspect, 32-year-old Richard Zamora survived the December incident which ended in an arroyo below I-25, just south of Socorro.

The incident happened on a Saturday, December 5 shortly after 2 p.m. Zamora is accused of burglarizing a horse farm near Veguita earlier in the day. State Police believes Zamora stole a truck from the burglary victim’s property.

Around 2:13 p.m., Socorro County deputies attempted to stop when the driver, Zamora took off. Police video shows the two Socorro deputies chased after Zamora as he drove the truck south of Socorro along I-25.

Deputies followed the truck as it made its way deep into an arroyo under I-25, where the truck became stuck in loose dirt. With guns and tasers drawn, video shows the two deputies attempted to get Zamora into custody. At one point, Zamora can be heard shouting, “Come on! Kill me!”

Video shows Zamora threw rocks and other objects at the deputies, one of whom was hit in the leg. As deputies made an effort to use an electronic control weapon against Zamora but ended up running when they saw a weapon pointed at them. What officers thought was a gun was later determined to be a BB gun once Zamora was taken into custody.

Video shows a New Mexico State Police Sergeant Amando Reyes-Llamas shot Zamora once in the chest after Zamora set fire to the stolen truck and was said to have refused to drop a gun. Zamora survived his injuries and was taken into custody.

No officers were seriously hurt. Zamora is facing more than a dozen charges for what happened, including burglary, car theft, and several counts of assaulting a peace officer. Court records show he’s being kept in jail pending trial.

Up Next: