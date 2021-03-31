Video shows BCSO arrest armed suspect after originally letting him go

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies had an armed suspect in their grasp, but let him go, which led to a wild chase earlier this month. BCSO deputies arrived at the Allsup’s off Isleta at 6:30 a.m. on March 10, to find Rudy Marquez asleep at the wheel.

After a couple of questions, the deputy asked the 37-year-old to step out of the car. However, the situation escalated when the other deputy on the scene said he saw Marquez had a gun. However, Marquez denied it and then continued to refuse the deputies’ orders while he was being held by the wrist, telling the deputy to shoot him.

The deputy then decided to let him go. As the deputy retreated back to his patrol car he started calling for backup saying Marquez was armed, barricaded in the vehicle.

Marquez saw his opportunity and sped off, heading west on Arenal ditching the Chevy Equinox less than a mile later making a run for it. Deputies chased him for about a minute before cornering him. After a few minutes of ordering Marquez to put his hands up, Marquez said he had to scratch his back and lifted his shirt and that’s when deputies shot him with pepper balls and a bean bag

Deputies then went in for the arrest. They found a handgun in a nearby ditch bank. Marquez has past convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery, breaking into cars, and theft. A judge decided to keep Marquez behind bars until trial unless he goes into drug rehabilitation.