ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE has obtained a new video showing the moments an Artesia teen was arrested for killing her baby by hiding him in a hospital trash can minutes after he was born. In May, officers and detectives showed up at the home of Artesia 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo. Her mother opened the door demanding answers.

Mom: I’ll bring her out, just tell me what’s going on.

Law Enforcement: There’s a warrant for her arrest.

Mom: For what?

Law Enforcement: I will give it to her.

Mom: Can I see the warrant?

This went on for some time before officers disclosed what the warrant was for.

Detective: Homicide. An open count of homicide and tampering with evidence.

Mom: Tampering with evidence? At the hospital?

Police say in January, Trevizo had a baby in a hospital bathroom and tied him in a trash bag before hiding him in the trash can, killing the baby. The hospital custodian found the infant in a bloody bathroom.

“When I picked it up, I realized it was a little heavier than it would be with just like, toilet paper and a trash bag in there. So, I looked in there… and said ‘I think the baby’s in there,'” said the hospital custodian during an interview with officers that night.

However, Trevizo’s attorney has maintained there is more to the story and questions if she was given any medication that night before getting tests done and giving birth at the hospital.

At the time, Trevizo, her mom, and her boyfriend said they didn’t know she was pregnant. Months later when police came to arrest Trevizo, her mother warned and pleaded with law enforcement.

“You bet when this is over I’m coming for the police department and the hospital – I am,” she said. “Please don’t be rough with her, please.”

Trevizo was handcuffed and booked on a first-degree felony charge. She since has been released from jail until the trial which is scheduled for October.