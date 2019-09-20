Video shows APD confront man accused of doing donuts, blocking traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Albuquerque police gave new details about last month’s bizarre incident that had drivers dodging and ducking for cover when a man drove in circles and holding a gun.

Police say their detective shot at Isaiah Debaca twice because the BB gun he was holding looked like a real gun. The detective’s lapel video shows how the tense moments played out.

It all happened last month when drivers noticed Debaca driving erratically and in circles at multiple busy Albuquerque intersections. Witnesses told the police, Debaca also drove the wrong way on Lomas, hitting other drivers, before ultimately parking the car in a parking lot at Lomas and San Mateo.

At that point, police say Debaca got out of the car and onto the roof while pointing the BB gun at pedestrians, drivers, and the detective. Police say Det. Tommy Benavidez tried to tell Debaca to put the gun down, but they say he did not listen.

That is when the detective shot at Debaca twice, hitting him once in the shoulder. Debaca was hospitalized and later released.

He was in court Friday where he pleaded not guilty. He will remain behind bars until trial. Police say Debaca admitted to smoking heroin and had meth in his system.