Video shows Alvarado Square shooting suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies have released new video of the suspects accused of opening fire on the county’s new headquarters. Video shows the suspects walking around on the top level of the parking garage across the street, then several fire shots toward Alvarado Square, shattering several large glass windows and causing $45,000 in damage.

Several cars are seen on video driving through the parking garage including a white Hyundai, white Buick, red Chrysler 300, white Cadillac, a blue and white truck, a gray Nissan and a white Dodge Ram. Noah Tapia is already identified as one of the suspects accused in the shooting.

Deputies are now trying to identify the others involved. If you have any information, call the detective at 505-259-9045.