ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got another look at the challenges officers are up against when it comes to illegal street races. Deputies showed up to Tramway near Paseo Del Norte on May 1 and say they found 100 to 150 vehicles stopped on the roadway while a truck did donuts in the intersection.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: UNM offers suggestions for parents during baby formula shortage
- Albuquerque: Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho
- Trending: First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 19 de Mayo 2022
According to court documents, deputies were ignored for about 20 minutes before the crowd started to leave. At least six citations were written that night for impeding traffic and racing on highways.