ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got another look at the challenges officers are up against when it comes to illegal street races. Deputies showed up to Tramway near Paseo Del Norte on May 1 and say they found 100 to 150 vehicles stopped on the roadway while a truck did donuts in the intersection.

According to court documents, deputies were ignored for about 20 minutes before the crowd started to leave. At least six citations were written that night for impeding traffic and racing on highways.