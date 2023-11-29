ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments after a destructive apartment fire on northeast Albuquerque when police say a man broke in a door and lit the place on fire. The video also showed the suspected arsonist wasn’t only trying to get away with that crime.

Albuquerque Police Department officers arrived to the aftermath of an apartment fire at Salida Del Sol Apartments in Northeast Albuquerque in August.

Officer: Dude, he lit that place up.

After the fire was out, officers detained seven people who were on a balcony, finding drugs on the man they didn’t know would be their suspect. The people who were inside the apartment identified Ricardo Hernandez as the one who started the fire, saying they didn’t know who he was but knew who his girlfriend was.

Victim: Me and my girl woke up, we see this guy come over, he smashes in the door and he starts lighting s*** on fire.

Victim: I have no clue who this dude is.

Hernandez also claimed he didn’t know what happened.

Officer: Be completely honest with me, do you know anything that happened?

Hernandez: No.

While talking to police, officers said fentanyl pills fell out of Hernandez’s pants. On body camera video, you can hear what sounds like more pills falling out of his pants onto the ground.

An officer puts on gloves and checks Hernandez for more pills. They said they found more left on the seat where Hernandez was sitting in the police unit. Hernandez was arrested for suspected arson, possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence. He is being held behind bars until his trial.