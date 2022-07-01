ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released involving the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident back on March 28. Alexus Miller was in the car with a family friend that night. At around 1:50 a.m., Albuquerque Police was dispatched to the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25 when their ‘ShotSpotter’ system was triggered.

Officers arrived and find a woman sitting on the side of the road clutching her chest. She had been shot. Next to her was her daughter who was uninjured. The woman’s car covered in bullet holes had crashed into a light pole. Alexus was still in the back seat. The driver ended up telling police that Alexus was her friend’s daughter.

Officers rushed to help her, trying to help her until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital. Police determined that 16 shots were fired at the vehicle. The driver of the car did survive the incident. Alexus succumbed to her wounds in the hospital a month after the shooting.

APD did redact what the driver and a witness told them in the report. An APD spokesperson said he couldn’t speak to every redaction but did say it appears portions of the video and audio were redacted that related to health information, and details that could jeopardize the investigation.

At this time no other information has been released in Alexus’s murder, including if there are any suspects.