Video: Sealed with a kiss, couple leads deputies on wild chase

A dramatic standoff is what happened after a couple on the run from police crashed a stolen Volvo, and then refused to come out of the upside down car.

The couple even kissed for the police cameras as they were being hauled off to jail.

Campbell: “Can we ride together?”

Officer: “You can give her a kiss, man.”

Campbell: “I love you.”

Sherbondy: “I love you too.”

Campbell: “It’s okay! Everything’s going to be okay.”

Scott Sherbondy and Brandy Campbell said their goodbyes for what could be a long time apart.

A few hours before the kiss, the couple led Quay County deputies on a high speed chase down I-40 and the streets of Tucumcari. Campbell was behind the wheel.

Her boyfriend, Sherbondy, was on parole in Colorado. He had cut off his ankle monitor and didn’t want to go back to prison.

Their wild ride ended when a deputy bumped the Volvo, sending it rolling into a yard.

Deputies tried to get the couple to surrender, but then they heard a gunshot. Investigators say the couple fired a shot from inside the wreckage.

Deputy: “Do you have a firearm?”

Sherbondy: “Huh?”

Deputy: “Do you have a gun? Throw it out!”

Deputy: “Throw it out, motherf*****!”

Sherbondy refused to give up and even threatened to kill himself and Campbell.

Deputy: “Why don’t you let her out?”

Sherbondy: “I ain’t ready to let her out. I haven’t decided if I want to kill her with me or not.”

After a two-hour standoff, the couple finally surrendered.

Both are charged for last month’s chase and for shooting at police. Sherbondy is also charged with kidnapping for holding Campbell hostage, even though she wasn’t exactly angry at him.