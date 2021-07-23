VIDEO: Scuffle between NMSP officer, suspected shoplifter outside Dollar General

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a silent police dashcam video but in post-arrest interviews, a woman has no problem telling officers how dumb she thinks are boyfriend behaved. Especially when he allegedly pointed a gun at a New Mexico State Police officer. In a tearful police station interview, the girlfriend of Isaac Valencia told officers exactly what happened leading up to his arrest.

“You woke up this morning and what did you do?” the officer asked. “Went to the Dollar Store to get food,” replied Valencia’s girlfriend Josephine Vigil.

When inside the Dollar General in Pecos, a store employee believed the couple was shoplifting so she called NMSP. “He approached us and Isaac, right away, started fighting with him,” Vigil can be heard saying in the video.

The officer forgot to turn his microphone on so you can’t hear anything but as Vigil later describes, Valencia got combative and tried to make a run for it. “He was trying to do anything he possibly could to get away,” Vigil said in the video.

Vigil looks visibly distraught in the video, even trying to reason with Valencia and then taking the gun out of his hand. When they go out of frame, the officer says Valencia pointed his gun right at his face, though Vigil said she didn’t see that. “He was just waving it all over,” Vigil said.

Valencia continues to struggle but the officer gets cuffs on him. “The officer did the right thing. He did what he was supposed to. He didn’t use brute force, nothing. He could’ve slammed him on the ground and he didn’t,” Vigil said.

At the station, Valencia appeared to be too high on drugs to answer any questions. “We can have a civil, a civil talk. I don’t think uh… are you falling asleep? Or, just too tired? What’s the deal?” the officer said. “I’m not feeling good,” Valencia replied.

Vigil had no problem talking especially about why she was so mad at Valencia because his arrest made them miss Vigil’s brother’s funeral. Vigil was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting. Valencia is facing a string of charges including aggravated assault, vehicle theft and drug possession.