VIDEO: Santa Fe Police chase after stolen Bobcat tractor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows a police chase after a thief stole some construction equipment.

It’s not everyday you see a Bobcat tractor out on the streets at night, a definite red flag for police. With flashing lights and sirens blaring earlier this month in Santa Fe, officers tried to get the driver of the Bobcat to pull over.

As the video shows, the driver kept going. Santa Fe Police say the tractor was stolen earlier in the night from a construction site on Rufina Street. Once officers caught up with the driver, he continued to ignore their commands. The rare slow-speed police chase was on.

At that point, the Bobcat bandit made his move to escape. He even ran over a barbed wire fence and headed into a field.

Police say the driver ditched the Bobcat in the filed and ran toward an apartment complex. After poking around the complex, police came up empty-handed.

Police say they gave up on the chase because they were afraid the thief would use the front-end loader on the Bobcat to damage their cars.