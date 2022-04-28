NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he took deputies on a high-speed chase on I-25 earlier this month. Deputies tried to pull over 35-year-old Zack Vigil around 5 p.m. on April 9, 2022, as his car was heading south on I-25 near mile marker 274, south of Santa Fe.

A criminal complaint states deputies received a report that a Cadillac sedan was swerving in and out of traffic. When Vigil sped past a sheriff’s deputy, a chase began. At one point, Vigil reached 100 mph in a 75 mph zone, according to the complaint.

Video shows the Cadillac failing to maintain lanes and driving on the rumble strip. Then, once Vigil came to a stop just south of the San Felipe exit, he was ordered to exit the vehicle. Dashcam video also shows Vigil having difficulty keeping his balance and following deputies’ orders.

Vigil was taken into custody and sobriety tests were not administered for his safety. According to the complaint, deputies could smell alcohol coming from Vigil. It also states that Vigil had to be held by deputies so he would not fall.

The 35-year-old refused a breathalyzer and was sent to a nearby hospital. A medic at the hospital told deputies Vigil had claimed to have consumed one alcoholic drink.

According to the criminal complaint, Vigil was supposed to have an ignition interlock device in the car he was driving, but deputies didn’t find one in the car involved in the April 9 incident. Vigil was charged with the aggravated fleeing of a law officer, aggravated DWI, careless driving, and driving while his license was revoked. Court records show Vigil has five prior DWI arrests on his record going back to December 2007.

In a pre-trial detention hearing this week, Judge Glenn Ellington ordered that Vigil be released on his own recognizance and put under 24/7 house arrest with GPS monitoring. Court records indicated Vigil can only leave his home for counseling, therapy, medical treatment or to meet with his attorney.