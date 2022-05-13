SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Santa Fe police officers responded to the Talavera Apartments on Meadows Road after a caller mentioned a man was attempting to kick down his door. Upon arrival, Officer Martinez with the Santa Fe Police Department encountered the suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Broderick.

Officer Martinez: “Let me see your hands… Relax, relax… What’s going on?”

Broderick claims a man in an upstairs unit hacked his phone and bank account. As Officer Martinez attempts to assess the situation, Broderick questions his authority.

Broderick: “Can I see your ID, officer?”

Officer Martinez: “I have a badge.”

Broderick: “Get out of here, bro.”

Ofc. Martinez: ‘‘Come here, bro.”

Broderick: “Get the f*** out of here, you ain’t no f****** cop. If you were a real cop, you would of {sic} had me on the f****** ground already.”

Officer Martinez continues his efforts to de-escalate the situation, however, Broderick challenges him to a fight. “What are you going to do? How about we go f****** square up right now dude and the real f****** cops get called. What are you going to do? You’re a big guy, let’s do this,” says Broderick.

Moments later, a second officer arrives on the scene only for Broderick to yet again question police authority as he threatens them with a concealed knife. “Let me see your ID. If you f****** come near me, I will f****** gut you like this mother f***** upstairs,” continues Broderick.

Both Officer Martinez and Officer Guerrero demanded Broderick take his hand out of his pocket but Broderick encourages them to use their weapons. “Why are you going for that? Go for that… go for that,” he says.

During the dispute, a third officer arrives on scene, allowing for officers to make their move and arrest Broderick. They had to tase him three times to get him under control. The victim describes why he called the police. He said, “I was afraid to even walk up to the door. That’s also why I’m so afraid. He said things like ‘open up f*****.’”

Broderick continues his fights against officers as they put him in the police car. It takes four officers to get him in.

He now faces two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery on a police officer, one count for attempted breaking and entering, and another for concealing his identity after giving officers a false name.