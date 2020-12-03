VIDEO: Roswell man leads authorities on a multi-county pursuit

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It started as a traffic stop for running a stop sign. It turned into a police chase reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

On November 17, a Roswell police officer observed a black SUV run a stop sign and when police tried to stop it, the driver took off at high speeds. While running, the driver 27-year-old Cody Brown almost struck a police car with two officers inside.

The driver tried to lose officers by turning off his headlights and speeding through residential areas at 98 mph before ending up on US 380 and headed towards Ruidoso.

Chaves County Sheriff Deputies attempted multiple times to deploy spike strips but finally were able to get the front tires flat but that still did not stop him. Brown continued to run at high speeds where the pursuit crossed into Lincoln County and after some time Brown decided to turn around and head back to Roswell, that’s when New Mexico State Police joined in.

Brown drove down 2nd Street on only rims and state police successfully performed a pit maneuver bringing the chase to an end. Brown was out of jail after receiving a DWI and shooting off a gun two weeks before the chase.

