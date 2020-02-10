VIDEO: Rio Rancho woman arrested for hitting woman with car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday shopping can be a chaotic time, but Albuquerque Police say one woman took it too far when she allegedly hit a shopper with her car at Coronado Mall. New police video shows the moment when officers caught up with the woman.

Back in December, APD was called to the parking lot at Coronado Mall. When they got there, two women told them another woman kept running into them with her car and attacked them.

That woman was Lena Dodrill. When officers caught up with her moments later, she had a different story.

Dodrill: The mom and the daughter decided to keep punching me with their fists.

Officer: What led up to that?

Dodrill: I was trying to park and the girl was like, you’re a f****** b****! Get out of here!

Dodrill also claimed the women beat her up, leaving her in a lot of pain. Officers then told her that the story didn’t match up to what the victims and witnesses said. Dodrill got impatient and tried to walk away.

Officers refused to let her go and arrested her. She put up a fight, but eventually gave up and told officers the cuffs were causing her pain.

She was charged with assault on a peace officer and aggravated battery. Dodrill has since been released from jail and has no prior criminal history here in New Mexico.

Dodrill is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a plea hearing.