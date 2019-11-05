Video: Rio Rancho Police officer crashes into teen on dirt bike

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen who went out for a late-night joy ride on his dirt bike considers himself lucky after a Rio Rancho Police officer hit him with a police unit. This happened in June, but new police video shows the moments leading up to the crash.

The teen has filed a lawsuit against Rio Rancho Police because of this crash. The attorney for the teen says with how fast the officer was going, it’s a miracle the teen survived.

Back in June, Rio Rancho Police got a call from security at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center about a man riding on a dirt bike in the hospital’s parking lot. Officer C-Jay Smith responded.

His lapel video shows him driving around 90-95 mph to the hospital right before he hit the teen.

“He runs into him. The officer runs into Mr. Trillo,” says Frank Davis.

Davis is the attorney for Alfredo Trillo, who was hit in that crash. Davis says Officer Smith’s speed was unnecessary.

“There’s no ongoing crime. There’s no evidence Mr. Trillo had done anything wrong. So, the totality of the circumstance indicate that pursuit of this suspect in this case was probably not warranted,” Davis says.

Security video from the hospital shows the crash.

Hospital employee: “So I think the impact is right around there. You can see the sparks.”

Officer: “Yeah, they look like they’re kind of side by side a little bit, huh?”

At the scene, Officer Smith told investigators it was Trillo’s fault for the crash.

Ofc. Smith: “I lit him up right here, and he f****** popped a wheelie, came right back down on my side. You can see, right here on my actual car.”

Davis disagrees with the officer’s story.

“From what we can tell, it doesn’t look like Mr. Trillo popped any wheelie at all. It doesn’t look like Mr. Trillo caused the impact. It looked like the officer drove his vehicle into Mr. Trillo’s bike,” he says.

The crash report says if the officer was driving slower, this accident could’ve been avoided.

Also in the video, the officer told Trillo he was arrested fro DWI. However, court records show he was never charged. Rio Rancho Police say they are still waiting on blood test results to see if they should charge him.

Rio Rancho Police say Officer Smith resigned back in August. They would not go into detail about the findings of the investigation